Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Oportun Financial (OPRT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oportun Financial is 5.86. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from its latest reported closing price of 4.32.

The projected annual revenue for Oportun Financial is 1,161MM, an increase of 32.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRT is 0.07%, an increase of 51.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 25,835K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRT is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XIV holds 3,409K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,113K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 3.78% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,463K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,150K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 44.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 211.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,064K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 23.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Oportun Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oportun Financial Corp. is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $9.8 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states.

