Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is 3.74. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 108.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 13,191MM, a decrease of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.50%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 450,158K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 44,975K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares, representing an increase of 83.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 115.16% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 32,436K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 57.28% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 23,513K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,180K shares, representing an increase of 52.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 35.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,205K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 23.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,342K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,828K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 59.29% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

See all Opendoor Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.