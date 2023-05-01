Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Open Bank (OPBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Open Bank (NASDAQ:OPBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Bank is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.65% from its latest reported closing price of 9.09.

The projected annual revenue for Open Bank is 103MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

Open Bank Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Bank. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPBK is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 8,068K shares. The put/call ratio of OPBK is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 847K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Klk Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 637K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 600K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPBK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 409K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Background Information

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the 'Bank'), is a California corporation.' The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California and Carrollton, Texas and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates with nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, and Carrollton, Texas. The Bank also has four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Aurora, Colorado, and Lynnwood and Seattle, Washington. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017.

