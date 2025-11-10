Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Onity Group (ONIT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.63% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Onity Group is $53.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.63% from its latest reported closing price of $38.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Onity Group is 1,201MM, an increase of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onity Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONIT is 0.04%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 4,829K shares. The put/call ratio of ONIT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 677K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Park Road holds 254K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONIT by 55.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 168K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONIT by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 165K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

