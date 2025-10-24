Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Old Second Bancorp (NasdaqGS:OSBC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old Second Bancorp is $22.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old Second Bancorp is 301MM, an increase of 4.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Second Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSBC is 0.14%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 40,474K shares. The put/call ratio of OSBC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,837K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,395K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 78.77% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,385K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 25.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,373K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,227K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 1.67% over the last quarter.

