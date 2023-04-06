Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Old National Bancorp (ONB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is $18.94. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 37.57% from its latest reported closing price of $13.77.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is $1,917MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.30.

Old National Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $13.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.25%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 16,014K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,616K shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Toth Financial Advisory holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

NSDVX - North Star Dividend Fund Class I Shares holds 47K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DON - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 465K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

Rsm Us Wealth Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONB is 0.26%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 279,769K shares. The put/call ratio of ONB is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Old National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

