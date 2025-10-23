Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains OFG Bancorp (OFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OFG Bancorp is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.20% from its latest reported closing price of $39.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OFG Bancorp is 564MM, a decrease of 9.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFG Bancorp. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFG is 0.18%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 55,173K shares. The put/call ratio of OFG is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,674K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,841K shares , representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 0.17% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,762K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,686K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 24.81% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,585K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,540K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 43.78% over the last quarter.

