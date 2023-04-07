Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OceanFirst Financial is $25.58. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.88% from its latest reported closing price of $17.66.

The projected annual revenue for OceanFirst Financial is $422MM, a decrease of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFVA - Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 92K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMAAX - Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 37.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 28.44% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 642K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 7.11% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 48K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 15.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 22.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanFirst Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCFC is 0.20%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 53,625K shares. The put/call ratio of OCFC is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

OceanFirst Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

