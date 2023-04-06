Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northwest Bancshares is $13.16. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of $11.56.

The projected annual revenue for Northwest Bancshares is $468MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 140K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 115,762.15% over the last quarter.

Schubert & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWBI by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Norges Bank holds 1,136K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwest Bancshares. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWBI is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 96,190K shares. The put/call ratio of NWBI is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Northwest Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. As of September 30, 2020, Northwest operated 205 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana.

