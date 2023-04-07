Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northfield Bancorp is $13.43. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from its latest reported closing price of $11.47.

The projected annual revenue for Northfield Bancorp is $164MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.34.

Northfield Bancorp Declares $0.13 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $11.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 4.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Small Cap Opportunities Trust NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 46K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 95.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 60.35% over the last quarter.

TRDFX - Steward Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northfield Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFBK is 0.04%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 30,263K shares. The put/call ratio of NFBK is 6.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Northfield Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey.

