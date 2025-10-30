Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Northeast Bank (NBN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Northeast Bank (NasdaqGM:NBN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.61% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northeast Bank is $113.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.61% from its latest reported closing price of $90.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northeast Bank. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBN is 0.14%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 6,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 271K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 11.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 203K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 8.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 185K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBN by 14.06% over the last quarter.

