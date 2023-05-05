Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains NMI Holdings Inc - (NMIH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of NMI Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:NMIH) with a Market Perform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.11% Upside
As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings Inc - is 27.69. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of 23.05.
The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings Inc - is 547MM, an increase of 2.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.18%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 97,913K shares. The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,194K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 6.79% over the last quarter.
Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,900K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 9.51% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 3,750K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 1.08% over the last quarter.
DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,913K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 8.34% over the last quarter.
Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,704K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 99.92% over the last quarter.
NMI Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
NMI Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.
