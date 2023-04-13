Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexPoint Real Estate Finance is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.29% from its latest reported closing price of $14.65.

The projected annual revenue for NexPoint Real Estate Finance is $97MM, an increase of 141.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.13.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $14.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.01%, the lowest has been 6.76%, and the highest has been 14.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=148).

The current dividend yield is 2.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 6,458K shares representing 36.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 65K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 243K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NREF by 3.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NREF is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 15,745K shares. The put/call ratio of NREF is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is REIT, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.

