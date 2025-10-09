Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Newmark Group (NMRK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Newmark Group (NasdaqGS:NMRK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmark Group is $18.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.36. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of $17.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmark Group is 3,069MM, an increase of 2.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmark Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRK is 0.14%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 132,060K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRK is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,323K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 36.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,878K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares , representing an increase of 25.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 4,360K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,823K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 49.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,603K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMRK by 12.90% over the last quarter.

