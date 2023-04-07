Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NBT Bancorp is $43.96. The forecasts range from a low of $37.88 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 32.78% from its latest reported closing price of $33.11.

The projected annual revenue for NBT Bancorp is $569MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.78.

NBT Bancorp Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $33.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 34.29% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VAMO - Cambria Value and Momentum ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 92.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 47.30% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 15.37% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Equity Index Fund Class holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 6.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBT Bancorp. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTB is 0.11%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 27,750K shares. The put/call ratio of NBTB is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

NBT Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency.

