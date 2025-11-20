Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Nayax (NYAX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Nayax (NasdaqGS:NYAX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.72% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nayax is $0.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.56 to a high of $0.59. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.72% from its latest reported closing price of $44.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nayax is 390MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nayax. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYAX is 0.31%, an increase of 19.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 7,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 813K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing a decrease of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 74.39% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 660K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 26.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 540K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYAX by 75.58% over the last quarter.

