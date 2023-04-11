Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Navient (NAVI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is $18.76. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of $15.98.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is $917MM, a decrease of 44.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McIlrath & Eck holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JHPI - John Hancock Preferred Income ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 3.58% over the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Mid Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 13.11% over the last quarter.

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 3.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVI is 0.12%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.43% to 133,327K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVI is 12.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Navient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

