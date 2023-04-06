Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Bank Holdings is $45.29. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.66% from its latest reported closing price of $31.97.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank Holdings is $461MM, an increase of 55.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.22.

National Bank Holdings Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $31.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 38.61% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 108K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 34K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 31.12% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBHC is 0.15%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.28% to 37,520K shares. The put/call ratio of NBHC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

National Bank Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

