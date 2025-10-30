Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Moelis (MC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Moelis (NYSE:MC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.03% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moelis is $73.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.03% from its latest reported closing price of $64.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis is 1,271MM, a decrease of 13.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.23%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 96,053K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,768K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 29.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,534K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 15.07% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,417K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,080K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 30.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,846K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.