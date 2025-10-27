Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MidWestOne Financial Group (NasdaqGS:MOFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.36% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MidWestOne Financial Group is $33.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.36% from its latest reported closing price of $39.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MidWestOne Financial Group is 192MM, a decrease of 13.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidWestOne Financial Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOFG is 0.12%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 20,328K shares. The put/call ratio of MOFG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MidWestOne Financial Group holds 4,057K shares representing 19.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,396K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 54.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,215K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 84.97% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 766K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 2.05% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 611K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 7.83% over the last quarter.

