Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MidWestOne Financial Group is 30.09. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 51.13% from its latest reported closing price of 19.91.

The projected annual revenue for MidWestOne Financial Group is 191MM, a decrease of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

MidWestOne Financial Group Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $19.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.22%, and the highest has been 5.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidWestOne Financial Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOFG is 0.14%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 11,607K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MidWestOne Financial Group holds 4,366K shares representing 27.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 432K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 425K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 0.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 354K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 298K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOFG by 11.72% over the last quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank.

