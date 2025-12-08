Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Midland States Bancorp (NasdaqGS:MSBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.71% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.71% from its latest reported closing price of $19.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Midland States Bancorp is 342MM, an increase of 62.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSBI is 0.02%, an increase of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 16,539K shares. The put/call ratio of MSBI is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Busey Wealth Management holds 759K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 676K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 73.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 657K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 8.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 589K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 529K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 58.20% over the last quarter.

