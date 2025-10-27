Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Mid Penn Bancorp (NasdaqGM:MPB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mid Penn Bancorp is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.64% from its latest reported closing price of $29.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mid Penn Bancorp is 215MM, an increase of 3.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid Penn Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPB is 0.08%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.69% to 13,289K shares. The put/call ratio of MPB is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,774K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 15.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 20.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 677K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 501K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 37.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 491K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 397K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 62.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 114.77% over the last quarter.

