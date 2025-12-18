Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MGIC Investment (MTG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is $28.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of $29.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is 1,255MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,038 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.22%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 273,400K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,466K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,331K shares , representing a decrease of 18.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 91.68% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 10,318K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,584K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,845K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares , representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 69.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,733K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares , representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 1.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,596K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,505K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.