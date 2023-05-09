Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MFA Financial (MFA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MFA Financial is 12.55. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

The projected annual revenue for MFA Financial is 211MM, an increase of 283.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

MFA Financial Declares $0.35 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $10.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.18%, the lowest has been 5.22%, and the highest has been 44.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.14 (n=217).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial. This is an increase of 343 owner(s) or 8,575.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFA is 0.35%, a decrease of 94.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 358.29% to 69,310K shares. The put/call ratio of MFA is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. holds 10,639K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,067K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 19.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,623K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 18.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,381K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,842K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFA by 23.41% over the last quarter.

MFA Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

