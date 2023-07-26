Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding is 63.24. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 42.50% from its latest reported closing price of 44.38.

The projected annual revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding is 307MM, an increase of 19.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.62% to 11,400K shares. The put/call ratio of MCB is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 917K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 28.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 24.47% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 557K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 19.03% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 556K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 2.28% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 442K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 45.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 404K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 20.03% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender.

