Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.08% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $81.60. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 177.08% from its latest reported closing price of $29.45.

The projected annual revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $307MM, an increase of 24.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 21K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 75.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 53.29% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 12.82% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 18K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 40.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 42.36% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 34.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 37.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.12%, a decrease of 30.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 10,366K shares. The put/call ratio of MCB is 3.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender.

