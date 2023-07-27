Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MetroCity Bankshares is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of 21.25.

The projected annual revenue for MetroCity Bankshares is 136MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetroCity Bankshares. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBS is 0.02%, a decrease of 32.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 5,110K shares. The put/call ratio of MCBS is 4.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 26.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 418K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 339K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 26.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 232K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 36.78% over the last quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

