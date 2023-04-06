Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Metrocity Bankshares (MCBS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Metrocity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metrocity Bankshares is $19.64. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $20.48. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from its latest reported closing price of $15.95.

The projected annual revenue for Metrocity Bankshares is $136MM, a decrease of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.27.

Metrocity Bankshares Declares $0.18 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $15.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Swiss National Bank holds 46K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 30K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 35K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 34.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 33.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBS by 65.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metrocity Bankshares. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBS is 0.03%, an increase of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 5,234K shares. The put/call ratio of MCBS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

MetroCity Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

