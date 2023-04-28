Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Meta Financial Group (CASH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Financial Group is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of 43.49.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Financial Group is 667MM, an increase of 13.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Financial Group. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH is 0.23%, an increase of 36.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 28,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CASH is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vectors Research Management holds 2,410K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,039K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,301K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,064K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 38.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 892K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Pathward Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy.

