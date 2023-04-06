Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Meta Financial Group (CASH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Financial Group is $56.10. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 36.17% from its latest reported closing price of $41.20.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Financial Group is $667MM, an increase of 20.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPGM - SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 20.68% over the last quarter.

TECB - iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCK PORTFOLIO Class I holds 26K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 19.00% over the last quarter.

HDG - ProShares Hedge Replication ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 33.58% over the last quarter.

FLFGX - GLOBAL ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Financial Group. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH is 0.22%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 28,183K shares. The put/call ratio of CASH is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pathward Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy.

