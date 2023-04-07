Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Meridian Bank (MRBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meridian Bank is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $19.42. The average price target represents an increase of 33.01% from its latest reported closing price of $12.27.

The projected annual revenue for Meridian Bank is $122MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.12.

Meridian Bank Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $12.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.09%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 16.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRBK by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGRS - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 33.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRBK by 35.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meridian Bank. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRBK is 0.20%, a decrease of 24.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 2,919K shares.

Meridian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Meridian is an innovative and entrepreneurial community bank serving businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs in PA, NJ, DE and MD. Meridian's specialties includea robust business banking platform, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management services, retail banking, equipment financing and electronic payments processing.

