Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MediaAlpha Inc - (MAX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MediaAlpha Inc - (NYSE:MAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MediaAlpha Inc - is 18.36. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 206.51% from its latest reported closing price of 5.99.

The projected annual revenue for MediaAlpha Inc - is 529MM, an increase of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha Inc -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.26%, a decrease of 48.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 45,710K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 10.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 16,940K shares representing 38.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,161K shares representing 13.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,668K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,192K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,646K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,515K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,600K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

