Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Mechanics Bancorp (NasdaqGS:MCHB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mechanics Bancorp is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $13.64 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mechanics Bancorp. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHB is 0.08%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 18,267K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHB is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 1,546K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing a decrease of 18.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 43.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 21.30% over the last quarter.

Miracle Mile Advisors holds 1,116K shares.

Maltese Capital Management holds 1,100K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 763K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHB by 81.32% over the last quarter.

