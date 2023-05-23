Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MBIA (MBI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MBIA is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 64.59% from its latest reported closing price of 7.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MBIA is 29MM, a decrease of 64.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBI is 0.12%, a decrease of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 33,275K shares. The put/call ratio of MBI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kahn Brothers Group holds 4,735K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,774K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing a decrease of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 31.61% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,579K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 29.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,382K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 1,180K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 16.46% over the last quarter.

MBIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.