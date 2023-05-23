News & Insights

Stocks
MBI

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains MBIA (MBI) Outperform Recommendation

May 23, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.59% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MBIA is 12.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 64.59% from its latest reported closing price of 7.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MBIA is 29MM, a decrease of 64.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBI is 0.12%, a decrease of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 33,275K shares. MBI / MBIA Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MBI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBI / MBIA Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Kahn Brothers Group holds 4,735K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,774K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing a decrease of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 31.61% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,579K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 29.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,382K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 1,180K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 16.46% over the last quarter.

MBIA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.