Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marqeta, Inc. is $6.85. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 54.63% from its latest reported closing price of $4.43.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta, Inc. is $977MM, an increase of 30.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 62.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 77.73% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Ultrasmall-cap holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 17.40% over the last quarter.

IPO - Renaissance IPO ETF holds 159K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,932K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 22.30% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 166K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta, Inc.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.37%, a decrease of 36.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 377,601K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Marqeta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

