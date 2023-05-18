Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Luther Burbank (LBC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.58% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luther Burbank is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 62.58% from its latest reported closing price of 8.94.

The projected annual revenue for Luther Burbank is 149MM, a decrease of 10.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luther Burbank. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBC is 0.03%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 8,906K shares. The put/call ratio of LBC is 6.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 636K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBC by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 432K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 402K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBC by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBC by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 276K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBC by 97,034.83% over the last quarter.

Luther Burbank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $6.9 billion, total loans of $6.0 billion and total deposits of $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender.

