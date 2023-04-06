Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Oak Bancshares is $28.22. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.61% from its latest reported closing price of $24.20.

The projected annual revenue for Live Oak Bancshares is $490MM, a decrease of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

Live Oak Bancshares Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $24.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 1.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aquatic Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 93.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 1,023.66% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Profit Investment Management holds 76K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOB is 0.17%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 35,363K shares. The put/call ratio of LOB is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Live Oak Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

