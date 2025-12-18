Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Lennar (LEN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $129.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of $112.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 34,561MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.72, an increase of 37.68% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.22%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.84% to 248,064K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,653K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,494K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 9,455K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,143K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,681K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,051K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,676K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,245K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 8.09% over the last quarter.

