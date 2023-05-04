Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains LendingTree (TREE) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingTree is 41.18. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 122.73% from its latest reported closing price of 18.49.

The projected annual revenue for LendingTree is 1,005MM, an increase of 11.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingTree. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREE is 0.05%, an increase of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.56% to 11,494K shares. The put/call ratio of TREE is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 816K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 561K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 409K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 35.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 38.22% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 349K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 37.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 22.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 348K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 17.88% over the last quarter.

LendingTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on its network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

