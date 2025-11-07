Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains LendingClub (LC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is 1,838MM, an increase of 41.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.10%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 105,466K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,699K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168K shares , representing an increase of 22.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 80.00% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 5,881K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares , representing an increase of 19.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,983K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,897K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 1.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,434K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 6.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,848K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.