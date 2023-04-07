Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains LendingClub (LC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 79.17% from its latest reported closing price of $6.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is $1,323MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 245K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 42.86% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 259K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 20.90% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 142K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.19%, a decrease of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 96,937K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

See all LendingClub regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.