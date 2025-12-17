Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Lazard (LAZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lazard is $56.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from its latest reported closing price of $50.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is 3,294MM, an increase of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.19%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 103,019K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,759K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,924K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 5,246K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,754K shares , representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 9.07% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,915K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 30.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,631K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,379K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 6.22% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,902K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 24.74% over the last quarter.

