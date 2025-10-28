Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Lakeland Financial (NasdaqGS:LKFN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.84% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Financial is $72.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.84% from its latest reported closing price of $58.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Financial is 282MM, an increase of 13.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Financial. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKFN is 0.09%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 28,692K shares. The put/call ratio of LKFN is 4.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,522K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,512K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 40.73% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,023K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 23.74% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 917K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 882K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKFN by 9.17% over the last quarter.

