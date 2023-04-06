Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Bancorp is $18.93. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.84. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from its latest reported closing price of $14.72.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Bancorp is $379MM, an increase of 14.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $14.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waldron Private Wealth holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 84K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 80.49% over the last quarter.

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 45K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 40.38% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 160K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 462K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBAI is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 44,349K shares. The put/call ratio of LBAI is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lakeland Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., which had $7.66 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ.

