Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Ladder Capital (LADR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ladder Capital is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 47.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.01.

The projected annual revenue for Ladder Capital is $379MM, an increase of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

Ladder Capital Declares $0.23 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $9.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.01%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 33.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 65K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 50.47% over the last quarter.

C M Bidwell & Associates holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 93K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 100K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 10.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ladder Capital. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LADR is 0.25%, an increase of 56.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 91,796K shares. The put/call ratio of LADR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ladder Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

