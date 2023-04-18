Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains KKR & CO. (KKR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of KKR & CO. (NYSE:KKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR & CO. is $65.96. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from its latest reported closing price of $52.32.

The projected annual revenue for KKR & CO. is $7,522MM, an increase of 35.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAAPX - Ariel Appreciation Fund Investor Class holds 565K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DESRX - DWS ESG Core Equity Fund Class R holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 48.29% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 111K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arlington Financial Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1198 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & CO.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.53%, a decrease of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 618,509K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

