Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Kearny Financial (KRNY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kearny Financial is $10.03. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.97.

The projected annual revenue for Kearny Financial is $189MM, a decrease of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

Kearny Financial Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $7.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 5.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,871K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 11.65% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 77.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 79.64% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 28.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 19.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kearny Financial. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNY is 0.09%, a decrease of 28.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 51,485K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNY is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Kearny Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

