Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains KB Home (KBH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.81% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for KB Home is $65.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.81% from its latest reported closing price of $56.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KB Home is 6,993MM, an increase of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08, an increase of 7.81% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.13%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 81,955K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,958K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,958K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,336K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 11.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,977K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 18.10% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,818K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 2.42% over the last quarter.

