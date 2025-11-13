Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kayne Anderson BDC is $16.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $14.68 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kayne Anderson BDC. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBDC is 0.40%, an increase of 169.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 185.48% to 27,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 12,181K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,597K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares , representing an increase of 64.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBDC by 40.63% over the last quarter.

Merit Financial Group holds 1,738K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pathstone Holdings holds 1,446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 85.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDC by 470.32% over the last quarter.

Sage Mountain Advisors holds 1,058K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBDC by 12.56% over the last quarter.

